Ti West’s ‘X’ and ‘Pearl’ follow-up film ‘MaXXXine’ begins filming

Filming has started for for the third instalment of Ti West’s X trilogy MaXXXine, the production company has revealed.

The A24 slasher is a sequel to West’s films X and Pearl, which were released last year and are currently streaming on Hulu, Apple TV, and Roku.

The film will take place in the 1980s, as Mia Goth reprises her role as X survivor Maxine Minx – a burlesque dancer and adult film actress who had goals of being a star in Hollywood, after the horrific events from the 2022 film.

Starring alongside the Emma actress will be Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon. It was also recently revealed that singer-songwriter Halsey also has a major role.

The announcement was shared on A24 verified Twitter account captioned: “Day 1 #MaXXXine”

In an interview with Variety, Goth described the upcoming film as having “the best script of the three by far”.

“It’s going be the best movie of the three,” she said. “It’s the biggest story of the three with the highest stakes and Maxine has gone through so much at this point. So when we find her in this new world, she’s just a force to be reckoned with and she goes through some pretty wild adventures.”

Last year, West shared the teaser for MaXXXine during the Toronto International Film Festival and told Bloody Disgusting that the film will explore the success of VHS.

“What I can tell you is that we’re going to catch up with Maxine. And we’re going to find out what she’s up to,” he said.

“The way that X is a movie that is informed by and affected by independent exploitation auteur Americana and 1970s cinema, and Pearl is perhaps affected by the Golden Age of Hollywood and the glitz and glamor of cinema, MaXXXine will be more about within the industry itself and the boom of VHS.”

In a five-star review of Pearl NME wrote: “Mixing comedy and tragedy with an edge of something genuinely unsettling (as well as nailing an uncut six-minute monologue, and even more unforgettable final shot), Goth’s Oscar snub feels like horror’s biggest slap in the face yet.”

Meanwhile, last year Martin Scorese revealed that he was “enthralled” by West’s prequel film, Pearl, and said he “couldn’t stop watching it.”