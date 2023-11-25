Tiffany Haddish arrested and charged with DUI after allegedly being found asleep at the wheel

Tiffany Haddish has been arrested after she was reportedly sleeping behind the wheel of her car.

The actress and comedian was shown in handcuffs by TMZ on Friday (November 24), and appeared to be uninvolved in an accident. Haddish was reportedly slumped over behind the wheel of a stopped vehicle whilst the engine was still running. She was arrested and later released by the Beverly Hills police.

Haddish was performing at comedy club The Laugh Factory the night before for their annual free Thanksgiving event. According to TMZ, the actress will be due in trial on December 4.

A spokesperson for the Beverly Hills police told the PA news agency: “After an investigation, we arrested her for DUI (driving under the influence), she was booked and then she was released about an hour ago.”

NME has contacted a representative of Haddish for comment.

Haddish has previously been charged with a DUI in January 2022, when she was allegedly found asleep at the wheel in Atlanta, Georgia.

She addressed the incident on a virtual interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: “I got a really great lawyer and we’re gonna work it out. And I gotta get my asking of things to God a little better.”