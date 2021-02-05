Tiffany Haddish has said she performs scientific experiments on the men she dates, to decide whether she’ll see them again.

The actress told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show With Stephan Colbert that she uses a microscope to view various germs from the mouths of these men.

“I would give them something to drink,” Haddish began. “They would leave. I would take the cup, I swab where they were drinking at, right? Put that in a petri dish.

“Let that bake, you know, do what it do. Then I would put it on a slide and I would look at it and see what they got going on in their mouth.”

Haddish said she was specifically observing the amount of candida from the samples, which is a yeast that can lead to various infections.

“If they had too much candida going on,” she continued, “I’m never going out on another date. Not kissing them. Nothing.

“But if it’s a nice healthy amount, you know, because we all got them – we all got bacteria – but if it’s a healthy mouth, then you know, second date.”

Meanwhile, Wu-Tang Clan rapper Method Man recently revealed he declined a role alongside Tiffany Haddish in 2017 comedy Girls Trip.

“I was supposed to be that a–hole guy that [Mike] Colter played,” Method Man told the Jemele Hill Is Unbothered podcast. “So when I read the script, I was like I feel like I’ve gotta take a shower. It was like I couldn’t relate to the guy.

“I like characters I feel like I can hang out with…But this dude was like, ugh. I didn’t like him. I’m sorry, I just didn’t like him.”