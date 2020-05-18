Tara Reid in talks to star as Carole Baskin in new ‘Tiger King’ film

American Pie star Tara Reid is reportedly being considered for the role of Carole Baskin in an upcoming movie based on Netflix docu-series Tiger King.

The hit documentary followed the long-running feud between Big Cat Rescue CEO Baskin and zookeeper Joe Exotic.

A number of projects based on the series’ subjects are in the works, including an eight-episode series starring Nicolas Cage as Joe Exotic, as well as a limited series starring Saturday Night Live‘s Kate McKinnon as Baskin.

Advertisement

However, Reid’s manager and business partner has claimed that she is in talks to star as Baskin in a separate live-action movie.

“We are in talks with the producers and she is being considered, that is all I can say at the moment as casting is on hold,” Philippe Ashfield told the New York Post.

“Tara loves Tiger King and found the documentary extremely interesting. She feels she could get into the character of Carole Baskin very well… and she has a similar look to [Baskin].”

The Cage series, meanwhile, is based off the Texas Monthly article Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into The World Of A Man Gone Wild by Leif Reigstad. It will be written and executive produced by American Vandal‘s Dan Lagana, and focuses on the eccentric zookeeper and how he transformed into Joe Exotic.

Advertisement

It has been reported that the makers of Tiger King are working on a new episode, this time focusing on the 2003 mauling that ended Siegfried and Roy’s Las Vegas show.

The news emerged after wildlife veterinarian Dr. James Liu reached out to The Hollywood Reporter about contact details for Chris Lawrence, a tiger handler who worked on Siegfried and Roy’s show.

He added that the filmmakers aimed to make a “higher-minded corrective to both the original seven-episode series as well as comedian Joel McHale’s aftershow special.”

Earlier this month, Roy Horn of Siegfried and Roy died aged 75 after contracting the coronavirus.

Horn and Siegfried Fischbacher broke records as the longest-running act in Las Vegas. They were known for captivating audiences with dazzling acts that often included extravagant costumes, pulsating lighting, pyrotechnics, and a variety of animals.

Horn’s death was confirmed by his German compatriot, who said in a statement: “Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend. From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world.”