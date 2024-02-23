TikToker criticised for asking America Ferrera “immature and distasteful” question

TikToker Harry Daniels has been criticised for asking Barbie star America Ferrera an “immature and distasteful” question at the People’s Choice Awards.

20-year-old Daniels, who has nearly half a million followers on the social media platform, was seen interviewing Ferrera, Billie Eilish, Halle Bailey and many more on the red carpet at Sunday’s (February 18) ceremony.

As the actors and musicians arrived for the event, the TikToker asked whether they would prefer a “gay son or thot daughter”.

The question, which has gone viral on TikTok and Twitter, left many of the famous faces confused.

Ferrera, who is Oscar-nominated for her performance in Barbie, appeared shocked by the query, replying: “Oh my god. Both? I don’t know,” while Billie Eilish shouted: “Not you!” before laughing and walking away.

Meanwhile, fellow Barbie actress Ariana Greenblatt replied: “All of them? I don’t care. Whatever you wanna be”.

Later, Eilish was seen disapproving of the presence of “TikTokers” at the event. While talking to Kylie Minogue, the ‘What Was I Made For’ singer could be heard complaining about a group of influencers before pointing in their direction.

Daniels’ choice of question has been heavily criticised by social media users, with one saying: “Imagine being an Oscar and Grammy-winning artist and you’re on the red carpet and get asked gay son or thot daughter… People can’t even try to maintain class at events anymore it’s annoying.”

After one X/Twitter user noted that Greenbelt is 16 years old, another described the question as “immature and distasteful”, adding: “They’ll let anyone in these events. It’s weird as fuck.”

Another user added: “Imagine walking up to the cast of Barbie and asking if they would have a ‘thot daughter’ as if they didn’t just make a whole film about women being objectified and belittled”.

Others said that TikTokers were unqualified to cover such high-profile events. “Journalists are out here in the trenches, we’re battling weekly rounds of layoffs, abysmal wages and pay rates, fighting disfino around every corner,” posted one frustrated user.

“And now TikTokers with no tact or media training whatsoever are set free to harass celebrities with dumbass questions”.

It comes after a BBC presenter was criticised for asking All of Us Strangers actor Andrew Scott an “uncomfortable” and “inappropriate” question at the BAFTAs about Barry Keoghan’s naked dance scene in Saltburn.