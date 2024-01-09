TikTokers are flocking to visit ‘Saltburn’ mansion in Northamptonshire

TikTok users have been flocking to the real-life stately home from the film Saltburn after a local posted videos about how to get to the site.

Drayton House in Northamptonshire is the mansion that the film’s producers chose to be the setting for the later parts of Emerald Fennell’s new film.

And now Rhian Williams, who lives close to the site, has posted a series of videos on TikTok outlining “how to get to Saltburn” and visit the property.

Saltburn stars Barry Keoghan as Oliver Quick, a middle-class interloper who poses as a scholarship student from a working-class background in order to strike up a friendship with Jacob Elordi’s wealthy aristocrat Felix Catton at Oxford University. Oliver is eventually invited by Felix to spend the summer at his family home, called Saltburn – a large mansion in the British countryside.

“I knew there’d be interest,” Williams told the BBC. “But I didn’t think it would be like this.”

“I was the first one to do a kind-of ‘how to get there’ video and I knew it would work well on TikTok,” she said. “Views are really great, but what’s really important with TikTok is how much engagement you get from what you create, and I’ve had such brilliant engagement – I’m sort of playing tourist information service at the moment.”

“I’m being asked everything from ‘is there flooding in the area?’ to where people can stay to go and look at it.”

Drayton House, which is near the town of Lowick, is owned by the Sackville family and is not generally open to the public.

Saltburn has been making multiple headlines since being released on Amazon Prime Video last month.

Earlier this week, it became a social media sensation, with wealthy people on TikTok being mocked for “missing the point” of the film, which is to satirise the absurdity of the lives of the upper classes. Despite this, many social media users have been recreating Keoghan’s dance moves from the end of the film as an excuse to show off their own lavish homes.

That final scene is scored by Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’, which is currently sitting at Number Eight in the UK Singles Chart as a result. Ellis-Bextor has said her classic song’s revival has been “spectacular” and “beautiful”.

On Sunday, another of the film’s stars, Rosamund Pike, showed up at the Golden Globes wearing a protective veil to conceal the fact that she had suffered a skiing accident while on holiday over Christmas.