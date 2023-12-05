TikTokers shocked by NSFW ‘Shrek’ joke: “No longer my favourite movie”

Fans of Shrek have been reacting in shock to a clip of a NSFW joke from the film that has been circulating on social media.

The scene from the original 2001 film, featuring the antagonist character Lord Farquaad (voiced by John Lithgow), has been viewed over 2million times, and has been causing fans to question their love for the family classic.

In the scene, Farquaad asks his magic mirror to show him an image of his bride-to-be, Princess Fiona. The mirror conjures a picture of her looking through the window of her castle, causing Farquaad to sigh.

Advertisement

As TikTok user @kathy_martinez05’s viral video seems to indicate, shortly afterwards, a small bump appears from underneath Farquaad’s sheets, and the character shoots an awkward look towards the ‘camera’.

Several users on TikTok have reacted to the video, with one saying, “I hate that they added that detail”.

Another said, “If this is real, no longer my favorite movie.”

One YouTube commenter noted: “This makes me never wanna see shrek next to my parents ever again”.

Another said: “I really wish I could have been a fly on the wall the day the animators were working on this scene, as they tried out just how much “under-cover” willy-movement wouldn’t be “too much of a good thing”.”

Advertisement

Created by DreamWorks Animation, the mainline Shrek film series spans four films in total, with the last being 2010’s Shrek Forever After. It was loosely based on the 1990 picture book of the same name by Willliam Steig, and it has spawned several spin-offs, including two films centred on character Puss In Boots. It is currently the second highest-grossing animated film franchise of all time, behind Despicable Me.

The Lord Farquaad character is thought to have been inspired by Michael Eisner, the then-CEO of Disney, due to Shrek producer Jeffrey Katzenberg’s supposed animosity towards his former boss.

In September, a listing appeared on Airbnb offering users the chance to rent out a recreation of Shrek’s swamp in the Scottish highlands for a two-night stay.