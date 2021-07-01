Tilda Swinton joins cast of new Wes Anderson film set to shoot in Spain

Tilda Swinton has been cast in the upcoming new Wes Anderson film which is set to begin filming in Spain this year.

It was reported last year that Anderson would be working on a new romantic film set in Rome, but earlier this year plans changed and the movie’s location was reportedly moved to Spain.

Confirming the new location and her involvement in the film, Swinton told Variety that although the movie is shooting in Spain, “it’s not about Spain”.

No plot has been confirmed yet, and Anderson, speaking to Variety from England, said he’s “not ready to share any details” about the new film.

However, sets have been built for the film in Chinchón, a small town located southeast of Madrid, that resemble desert landscapes seen in westerns, though it’s reported the film won’t be in that genre.

“This is very important to this city,” Chinchón’s mayor Francisco Javier Martínez told TV6 News. “It’s true that we used to be the usual place for countless filmings, but the excellent American productions have been screened here for many months, which gave us life, category and promotion opportunities.

“We have been with Parador, hotels, and country houses. Mediation, negotiation will take over everything. The theatre will become their center of action, and they can even shoot there.”

The upcoming film marks the fifth collaboration between Anderson and Swinton, who also worked together in The French Dispatch Of The Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun, The Isle Of Dogs, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Moonrise Kingdom.

The French Dispatch is set to get its world premiere at Cannes Film Festival next week.

Written and directed by Anderson, in addition to Swinton, the movie stars Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet, Bill Murray, Frances McDormand and more.

A short synopsis for The French Dispatch promises that the film will “bring to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city”.

Cannes, which was due to take place between May 11-22, was postponed until July 6-17, the organisers revealed in a statement earlier this year.