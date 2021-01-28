Tilda Swinton to star in Martin Scorsese-produced ghost movie, ‘The Eternal Daughter’

Tilda Swinton will star in a Martin Scorsese-produced ghost story – The Eternal Daughter.

According to Deadline, the film is a “mystery drama” and will follow the story of “a middle-aged daughter and her elderly mother who must confront long-buried secrets when they return to their former family home.”

The home is described as being “a once-grand manor that has become a nearly vacant hotel brimming with mystery.”

Deadline also report that the film was shot in secret in Wales during lockdown.

The film is directed by Joanna Hogg whom Swinton has worked with previously on The Souvenir and The Souvenir Part 2, which is set to be released later this year.

Other cast members include Joseph Mydell, Carly Davies and Alfie Sankey-Green.

Last autumn, Swinton said that it was “inevitable” that awards bodies will soon remove gender categories.

Her comments followed the decision from the Berlin film festival to no longer categorise acting awards by gender. Swinton called the new rule “eminently sensible.”

“It’s just such a waste of life,” Swinton said (as per The Guardian), discussing the matter at this year’s Venice film festival, “you know life is too short for this.

“And so I’m really happy to hear that about Berlin and I think it’s pretty much inevitable that everybody will follow. It’s just obvious to me.”

In a four-star review of Swinton’s quarantine film The Human Voice, NME said: “As an early tester for filming in quarantine, The Human Voice succeeds by embracing its environment (rather than cutting, the camera frequently swoops over partitions or shoots from above).

“As the latest from Almodóvar, it’s a warm slice of contained melodrama with a welcome message: even in trying times, life is what you make it.”