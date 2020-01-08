Tim Allen has shared his reaction to the one joke Golden Globes presenter Ricky Gervais admits didn’t land over his five years on the job.

Returning for the fifth and reportedly final time as host last weekend, Gervais took digs at most attendees as is customary, as well as bemoaning political speeches and overlong presentations. When asked at the end of the ceremony by The Hollywood Reporter if he ever regretted anything he’d said as host, Gervais looked back to 2011.

Hosting the awards for the first time, Gervais poked fun at Allen and co-presenter Tom Hanks in 2011. “What can I say about our next two presenters?” Gervais said to the audience.

Advertisement

“The first is an actor, producer and director whose movies have grossed over $3.5bn at the box office. He’s won two Academy Awards and three Golden Globes for his powerful and varied performances, starring in such films as Philadelphia, Forrest Gump, Castaway, Apollo 13 and Saving Private Ryan.

“The other… is Tim Allen.”

Gervais now acknowledges regretting the past jab. “I have nothing against Tim Allen,” the comedian said. “He’s a good actor. He’s probably a nice bloke.”

Allen has now admitted his own confusion too in an interview with Page Six.

“Perhaps I didn’t get it,” Allen said. “I wasn’t the only one. Tom and I even said [at the time]: ‘I didn’t really get it. It’s like he didn’t finish the joke. It just went flat.’

Advertisement

“Later that night [Gervais] said, ‘It didn’t go so well.’ He kind of apologised.”

The 77th Golden Globes saw Sam Mendes’ 1917 and Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood take home the most coveted trophies, while Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman went home empty-handed. Read the full list of winners here.