Tim Allen says he and Tom Hanks have been approached for ‘Toy Story 5’

Disney Pixar’s awaited Toy Story 5 could very well see the return of Tim Allen and Tom Hanks.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Allen – who voices Buzz Lightyear in the beloved Toy Story franchise – revealed to the talkshow host that Disney has reached out to both him and Tom Hanks for a fifth Toy Story film. Tom Hanks famously voices the role of Woody.

When asked by Fallon if a fifth Toy Story film was in the works, Allen replied: “Bob Iger, head of Disney, said it was on and actually said it was going to happen. They have reached out to Tom and I to reprise the roles. They’re not saying anything about it… You wonder if four was too many. Is five going to be too much?”

Advertisement

Allen went on to add: “According to the scuttlebutt, the writer that’s doing it wrote one of the better ones and said, ‘If I didn’t get this right, I wouldn’t do it.’ It could be a very, very interesting way to reunite it.”

Tim Allen’s comments come after Pete Docter, chief creative officer at Disney Pixar, confirmed in June that both Woody and Buzz Lightyear will return in Toy Story 5, which was previously announced by Bob Iger in February earlier this year.

Tim Allen, who voices Buzz, previously confirmed he’d return to the role in Toy Story 5. In February, the actor wrote on X: “See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity. And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond!”

It’s unclear if Tom Hanks will return to voice Woody in the fifth installment, as the actor hasn’t confirmed his involvement. Additionally the ending of Toy Story 4 closed a chapter in the franchise that could see Woody not return at all.