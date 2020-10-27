Tim Curry is set to make a rare public appearance during a Rocky Horror Picture Show livestream event for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

The actor, who played Frank N Furter in the 1975 musical classic, will be joining his original cast members Barry Bostwick and Nell Campbell for the Halloween fundraiser on October 31.

The fundraiser is being described as a musical event with the original cast members, alongside Wilmer Valderrama, Lance Bass, Rosario Dawson, Jason George, Seth Green, Jason Alexander, David Arquette and Taylor Schilling.

The Wisconsin Dems party chair, Ben Wikler, said in a statement: “Rocky Horror has been changing lives for decades, and now, with this reunion on Halloween Night to supercharge Wisconsin Democrats in the final stretch, it’s going to change the world again.”

He added: “In the final sprint of this election, we don’t need a time warp.”

Rocky Horror Show Livestream will also feature performances by the Dresden Dolls, Miss Peppermint, Eiza González, Josh Gad, Ben Barnes, Jenna Ushkowitz, Rachel Bloom, Karen Olivo, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Madison Uphoff, Kalen Chase and Rumer Willis.

The event will mark Tim Curry’s first public appearance since 2012, when he suffered a stroke at the age of 66.

Donations from the livestream will go towards helping fuel a victory for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at the upcoming US presidential election on November 4.

Fans can secure their slot for the broadcasr with a pay-what-you-can donation, ahead of the event set to take place at 9pm CT on October 31.