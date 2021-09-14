Tim Roth said he first joined the MCU to embarrass his children

Tim Roth has said he first joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe to embarrass his children.

The actor, who played Emil Blonksy/Abomination in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, recently discussed his return to the MCU as he prepares to reprise the role in the spin-off series She-Hulk.

“I did The Incredible Hulk years ago, just because I thought my kids would be embarrassed by it,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I did it for them and I really enjoyed making it.”

Reflecting on his return, Roth said: “So when they came to me and said: ‘We’re adapting the She-Hulk thing. Can you come back as that character again?’ I was like, sure. It should be fun.

“I was very surprised though because it was difficult at first. It was only when Mark Ruffalo came in to shoot his stuff [reprising his role as Bruce Banner] that I went: “Oh, that’s how you do it! With a sense of humour!”

She-Hulk will star Orphan Black actor Tatiana Maslany in the lead role, alongside Jameela Jamil as supervillain Titania.

Ruffalo, Ginger Gonzaga and Renée Elise Goldsberry are also set to star in the series, led by head writer Jessica Gao and co-directors Kat Coiro and Anu Valia.

Roth will next be starring in Mexican auteur Michel Franco’s new film Sundown, which will be playing in competition at this year’s London Film Festival. Booking is now open – here’s everything you need to know about the lineup.