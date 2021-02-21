Time’s Up on Brett Ratner’s return: “There should be no comeback”

Time’s Up has released a statement arguing that there should be “no comeback” for director-producer Brett Ratner in Hollywood.

The movement, which was founded in 2018 in response to multiple accusations of sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein and other prominent Hollywood figures, as well as a wider culture of sexual assault and abuse highlighted by #MeToo, issued the statement following the news that Ratner was planning a biopic of R&B duo Milli Vanilli.

Time’s Up president and CEO Tina Tchen wrote: “TIME’S UP was born out of the national reckoning on workplace sexual harassment. Our movement is a product of countless courageous acts by many survivors”, including, she claimed, those “who spoke out about what they endured at the hands of Brett Ratner.

“Not only did Ratner never acknowledge or apologise for the harm he caused, but he also filed lawsuits in an attempt to silence the voices of survivors who came forward – a tactic right out of the predator’s playbook. You don’t get to go away for a couple years and then resurface and act like nothing happened. We have not – and will not – forget. And Millennium Media shouldn’t either.”

The Time’s Up statement concluded: “There should be no comeback. #wewontforgetbrett.”

Ratner, who is known for the Rush Hour trilogy as well as X-Men: The Last Stand and numerous other films, has not made any public statement in response.

Six women accused the Rush Hour and X-Men: The Last Stand director of sexual harassment and assault in 2017, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, who detailed their experiences in a story for The Los Angeles Times.

Ratner responded by suing one of the women who claimed she was raped by the director.

Ratner has yet to issue any public statement concerning the allegations.