Timothee Chalamet finally promotes ‘Wonka’ in his ‘SNL’ monologue

Timothée Chalamet has finally been able to promote his upcoming film Wonka in his new Saturday Night Live monologue.

Chalamet’s appearance on SNL marks his first official promotion of his upcoming role in Wonka. The film had its promotion prevented due to the SAG strike, which has now ended on November 9.

Set to the tune of ‘Pure Imagination’, Chalamet sang: “Come with me, and you’ll be in a world of shameless self-promotion — it’s OK, I can say…” before bursting out: “My new film Wonka is coming out in theatres December 15″. He then went on to shout out his co-stars: “Keyword: damn, Hugh Grant got that Oompa Loompa dump truck!”

The actor, who also recently appeared in a Martin Scorsese-directed perfume ad, also shouted out Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Chalamet’s next upcoming film, Dune: Part Two.

The actor then had his ‘Pure Imagination’ cover interrupted to rap with SNL cast member Marcello Hernandez about his “baby face”. Watch the moment below:

This is Chalamet’s second time hosting SNL; this episode, he was joined by musical guests boygenius (Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker). The band made a cameo with Chalamet in a sketch where all four were dressed up as Troye Sivan, parodying his ‘Got Me Started’ dance.

In recent news, Chalamet announced he was preparing for his role as Bob Dylan in the upcoming biopic A Complete Unknown. Chalamet will be working alongside the team who assisted Austin Butler for Elvis in preparation to play the legendary singer songwriter: “I just saw the way [Butler] committed to it all, and realised I needed to step it up.”

“You need your ability to imagine, your ability to observe, and your ability to experience,” Chalamet said about preparing for the role. “And if any one of those is compromised, your ability to create is compromised in some way.”