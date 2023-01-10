NewsFilm News

Timothée Chalamet sparks nepotism debate after claims he “hasn’t auditioned in over seven years”

The actor’s agent denied reports he had auditioned for 'Gladiator 2'

By Adam Starkey
Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet. CREDIT: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Timothée Chalamet has sparked a conversation around Hollywood nepotism after his agent said the actor hasn’t “auditioned for anything” in over seven years.

Last week (January 7), agent Brian Swardstrom denied reports that Chalamet had auditioned for the lead role in Gladiator 2. His response comes after Normal People actor Paul Mescal was said to be in negotiations for the lead role, which sparked unverified claims that Austin Butler, Miles Teller and Chalamet had also auditioned for the part.

In response, Swardstrom wrote on Twitter: “I know one of those actors was shooting a film in the middle east for the past several months – and he hasn’t auditioned for anything in more than seven years.”

Advertisement

While it’s commonplace for actors of a certain level of fame not to audition for roles, some have raised questions about Chalamet’s industry connections. His uncle is director Rodman Flender, while his mother Nicole Flender has acting credits in two feature films.

His sister Pauline Chalamet is also an actor, who has starred in The King Of Staten Island and HBO comedy The Sex Lives Of College Girls.

“Hollywood is giving him special treatment,” a Twitter user wrote in response. “Chalamet is a nepo baby but a lot of people don’t know that, but he has a uncle in the industry that open a lot of doors for him.”

The claims of nepotism have been criticised by others. Writer Sam Greisman posted: “Begging people who have no idea how the film and tv industry works to stop talking about it.”

Another wrote: “Timothée Chalamet hasn’t had to audition for anything in over seven years because he’s simply that talented and that in demand, there is no larger conspiracy here and I’m begging some of you to stop talking about this stuff with no knowledge of how the industry actually works.”

Advertisement

You can check out more responses below.

Chalamet is set to reprise his role of Paul Atreides in Dune: Part Two, alongside Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson and Dave Bautista. The sequel, which also stars Florence Pugh and Austin Butler, is set to be released on November 3, 2023.

He’s also set to play a young Willy Wonka in upcoming musical fantasy film Wonka, directed by Paul King (Paddington). The film, set to be released in December, also stars Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman and Keegan-Michael Key.

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement