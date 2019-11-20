Timothée Chalamet plots London stage debut at Old Vic

The 'Call Me By Your Name' star is set to appear in '4,000 Miles'

Timothée Chalamet is set to make his London stage debut next year.

The Call Me By Your Name star will come to the Old Vic next spring.

Chalamet will star alongside Eileen Atkins in 4,000 Miles, an adaptation of Amy Herzog’s Pulitzer-nominated play. 4,000 Miles revolves around ideas of family and grief, and will run from April 6 until May 23.

Speaking of the play, the Old Vic’s artistic director Matthew Warchus says: “Amy Herzog is one of my favourite living writers – she writes with a deceptively powerful simplicity, full of extraordinary grace, precision and radiance.

“I’m very much looking forward to working with this exceptional cast on her gorgeous play which abounds with intimate beauty and truth.”

Expanding on the decision to recruit Chalamet for the role, Warchys says: “He was in London doing some publicity for one of his films and he came over to have a chat with me and we had a walk around the theatre and onto the stage, and I think he is excited by it.”

“The question about can film actors come up with the goods on stage is usually answered when I talk to them.

He continued: “As a director, you can gauge an awful lot in that conversation about the understanding they have of what the job is and what it would take, if anything, to get them match fit for the stage. He is a phenomenally intelligent young man and he is fully aware of what is required.”

Chalamet recently starred in The King, a film that concerns the coming-of-age of Henry V.

An NME review of The King described it as “loaded with cliché,” with Greg Wetherall adding: “Chalamet is woefully out of his depth in a miscast role, and the rest of the movie is pedestrian at best.”