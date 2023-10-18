Timothée Chalamet reveals Tom Cruise advice that made him step up his game

Timothée Chalamet has revealed the “inspiring” advice he received from Tom Cruise.

The actor, who next stars as a young Willy Wonka in the upcoming musical fantasy film Wonka, shared during an interview with GQ an email Cruise had sent him after he finished filming on 2021’s Dune.

“After I met Tom Cruise, right after finishing the first Dune, he sent me the most wonderfully inspiring email,” Chalamet said.

Advertisement

As noted in the interview, the email contained a list of experts that he might need for stunt training, including a motorcycle coach and a helicopter coach.

Chalamet added: “He basically said, in Old Hollywood, you would be getting dance training and fight training, and nobody is going to hold you to that standard today. So it’s up to you. The email was really like a war cry.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Chalamet said he had watched Top Gun: Maverick starring Cruise eight times while filming Dune: Part Two in the summer of 2022 – and even bought out a cinema in Budapest and took the whole cast and crew to see it.

“Top Gun was just hugely inspiring to me last summer when we were making Dune,” Chalamet added. “Some of the crew were kind of scoffing at going, but I just thought it was one of the greatest films I’ve ever seen.”

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the sequel to Dune sees Chalamet reprise his role as Paul Atreides, alongside Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, and new additions like Austin Butler and Florence Pugh. The film is scheduled to be released in cinemas on March 15, 2024.

Advertisement

Along with Wonka and Dune: Part Two, Chalamet is also set to play Bob Dylan in an upcoming biopic titled A Complete Unknown, from director James Mangold.