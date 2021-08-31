Timothée Chalamet says Zendaya “will play a huge role” in proposed ‘Dune’ sequel

Timothée Chalamet has shared key details from his upcoming film Dune ahead of its world premiere, including his co-star Zendaya’s role in the proposed sequel.

Chalamet will play the lead character Paul Atreides in the film, which boasts a huge ensemble cast including Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson and Jason Momoa.

In an interview with Deadline, Chalamet said that the character had become a piece of his “flesh”, and admitted that he set up a Google alert to track news about the project when he first heard that director Denis Villeneuve had come on board.

The Blade Runner 2049 filmmaker has split the book in half for the film, with the hopes of getting a sequel green-lit in order to adapt the second half.

“Chani will play a huge role in the next film,” Chalamet said of Zendaya’s character in the story.

The actor said that a script for the second film is yet to be written but speculated that “along with Lady Jessica [Rebecca Ferguson], they have a lot to do together, let’s put it like that”.

Chalamet has described Zendaya as “incredible” in the film.

“The moment she pulls the mask down, it felt properly showstopping and powerful,” he said. “I was hiding behind the camera, counting my lucky stars, because I was there in month two of the shoot, and here was a total powerhouse just coming in for the first time.”

Elsewhere, co-star David Dastmalchian has teased what to expect the film, describing it as “like nothing you’ve seen before”.

Speaking about Dune in an exclusive interview with NME, Dastmalchian said: “The scope and magnitude of this film is like nothing you’ve ever seen before. And yet it has this ability to immediately hone in on the details of the story through the performances.

“In my opinion, it balances these extremes in a way that I’ve never seen done before. And I really hope everybody goes to see it in IMAX.”

Dune is released on October 21, 2021 in the UK and the following day in the US.