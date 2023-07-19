Timothée Chalamet swam in “enormous vat of hot chocolate” for ‘Wonka’

Timothée Chalamet swam in an “enormous vat of hot chocolate” as part of filming Wonka, it has been revealed.

The prequel movie, which will be released in cinemas on December 15, sees Chalamet play the title character.

A first trailer for Wonka was released earlier this week, giving fans their first proper glimpse at Chalamet’s singing and dancing young chocolatier, and director and co-writer Paul King has now shared a bit more information regarding the film’s set.

Advertisement

In a scene previewed in the trailer, Wonka and his friend Noodle (Calah Lane) find themselves in a sea of chocolate, and King explained to PEOPLE how they shot the scene.

“We actually made an enormous vat of hot chocolate — not scalding, just warm hot chocolate for them to immerse themselves in,” he said. “So there was a lot of chocolate around.”

King then praised the film’s “incredible” on-set chocolatier, saying: “She made these incredible concoctions, and we would taste them.

“They tasted much better than they needed to, because obviously actors are good at pretending things, but the miracle was they tasted every bit as good as they looked.”

A synopsis of Wonka reads: “Starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, this irresistibly vivid and inventive big screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, chock-full of ideas and determined to the change the world one delectable bite at a time – proving that the best things in life begin with a dream, and if you’re lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible.”

Advertisement

Alongside Chalamet, the star-studded cast includes Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman, Hugh Grant (as an Oompa-Loompa), Jim Carter and Matt Lucas.

King also recently revealed that Chalamet didn’t have to audition for his leading role in the film. Speaking to Rolling Stone, King said that Chalamet was offered the part because he already knew he could sing and dance, after seeing several videos of the actor performing onstage as a student at New York City’s Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art.