Timothée Chalamet looks set to reunite with Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino on a new film.

Reports say Guadagnino is helming horror movie Bones & All, based on the book of the same name by Camille DeAngelis.

The film’s plot is based around a young woman’s cannibalistic desires, and Deadline reports that Chalamet is being lined up to star in the film.

The report adds that the film’s protagonist Maren Yearly will be played by Waves star Taylor Russell.

The plot of the new film was met with a bemused reaction this week from Elizabeth Chambers, the estranged wife of Call Me By Your Name star Armie Hammer.

Earlier this month, screenshots were shared on social media of Hammer allegedly privately messaging explicit content on Facebook and Instagram. The desires allegedly expressed by Hammer in the messages correspond almost directly to the Bones & All plot.

Timothée Chalamet is also set to star in sci-fi reboot Dune and new Wes Anderson film The French Dispatch this year.

Discussions were also reportedly on the way for a Call Me By Your Name sequel, but have been stalled by the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Director Luca Guadagnino says he was due to attend a crucial meeting about the film’s script. “I was going to America to meet a writer I love very much, whose name I don’t want to mention, to talk about the second part,” he explained, according to Italian outlet Gay.it via The Playlist. “Unfortunately, everything is cancelled.”