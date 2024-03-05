Timothée Chalamet wants Austin Butler’s Elvis to be in his Bob Dylan biopic

Timothée Chalamet has said that he would love Austin Butler’s version of Elvis Presley to show up in his upcoming Bob Dylan biopic.

The two actors, who co-star in Dune: Part Two, which is in cinemas now, were speaking to NME about their respective roles as the American music icons, and speculated about the possibility of there being a shared universe between the two films.

Speaking about his preparation for A Complete Unknown, in which the Wonka star will play Dylan, Chalamet said he had been “picking” Butler’s brain non-stop for tips on how to portray such a legendary music figure.

Advertisement

Check out the interview below:

“I can’t wait for that film,” Butler replied. “I wish I could be on set every day to just watch the magic happen.”

“I wish you were in it!” Chalamet responded. “There’s an Elvis character in the Johnny Cash biopic [Walk The Line]. It’s really brief, it’s very brief, but I was kind of wishing we could create a musical cinematic universe.”

Butler won a Golden Globe and a BAFTA for portraying Presley in Baz Lurhmann’s 2022’s Elvis, while ‘A Complete Unknown’ currently has not been given an official release date.

Elsewhere in the same interview, the pair were asked if there were any albums that they were currently obsessed with at the moment, to which Butler replied with Radiohead’s ‘In Rainbows’ and Chet Baker’s ‘Chet Baker Sings’, while Chalamet mentioned The Beatles’ 2023 reissue of the ‘Blue’ album.

Advertisement

“I think ‘In Rainbows’ is a perfect album and almost for any mood,” Butler said. “It makes me feel so much and I just love it. Chet Baker, same thing. It’s just the sound of his voice and it’s another one that’s from beginning to end it’s just perfect. I just love it.”

Butler and Chalamet appear as co-stars in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two. In a four-star review of the film, NME wrote: “Despite the film’s potentially punishing 166 minute running time, Villeneuve ensures that it never drags, striking a note-perfect balance between compelling character interaction and blisteringly inventive fight scenes.”