Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to host Golden Globes from different coasts

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are set to host the 2021 Golden Globes from separate coasts of the United States.

The ceremony, which sees Fey and Poehler returning to host for the first time since 2015, usually airs in early January, but was pushed back to late February after a number of other awards shows, including the Oscars, have changed their dates.

Now taking place on February 28, this year’s ceremony will see Fey broadcasting from the Rainbow Room in Manhattan, New York, while Poehler will be at the awards’ traditional home of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, Variety reports.

It had already been announced that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, films “released first on a television format (e.g. subscription streaming service, subscription cable channel, broadcast television, etc.)” will still be eligible for Golden Globes nomination, with the “alternate screening procedure” labelled “temporary”.

Last June, it was announced that the Golden Globes would take place on February 28, the original date set for the Oscars. Following the Academy’s decision to delay this year’s Oscars by two months, from February 28 to April 25 2021, a number of awards ceremonies moved their dates in tandem, including BAFTA, who have moved their ceremony from February 14 to April 11, 2021.

The 2020 Golden Globes saw Ricky Gervais return to host the awards for the fifth and reportedly final time. In his performance, Gervais took digs at most attendees as is customary, as well as bemoaning political speeches and overlong presentations.

“You’ll be pleased to know this is the last time I’m hosting these awards, so I don’t care anymore,” Gervais said as he began his opening monologue at last January’s awards.