Tina Fey calls out TikTok critics of ‘Mean Girls’

Tina Fey has hit back at critics of the Mean Girls movie musical, particularly those using TikTok to express their views.

Fey, speaking on the Las Culturistas podcast with Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, addressed the criticism surrounding one of the songs in the movie, ‘Revenge Party’.

Fey wrote and starred in the new movie, which is based on the Broadway musical, based on the 2004 comedy film Mean Girls, starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams.

During the podcast, Fey addressed those on TikTok who are critical of the movie.

“Little Broadway c***s on TikTok [are] complaining about two lines of ‘Revenge Party’,” said the comedian. She did not specify to which two lines she is referring.

Fey continued: “I bring you fucking Renée Rapp, I bring you Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey.”

She added: “This is why we can’t have nice things.”

Fey reprised her role as the clumsy but caring maths teacher Ms Norbury for the revival, joined by Tim Meadows, returning in his role as Principal Duvall.

In a three-star review of the movie, NME said it was “a film that’s more rehash than remodel, albeit a perfectly entertaining one. Where the original Mean Girls had the sparky, snarky confidence of Regina George, this one is more like Gretchen Wieners: less sure of itself, a bit try-hard, but ultimately quite likeable.”

Last month, Lohan revealed the joke in the new movie which left her “hurt and disappointed.”