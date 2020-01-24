Tina Fey is set to adapt the Broadway musical of Mean Girls for a new film, it’s been revealed.

The iconic 2004 film hit the stage in 2017, with a cast that Fey described as “baby Timberlakes.”

It’s now been announced that Fey, who wrote the 2004 film, along with the team that brought Mean Girls to Broadway, are developing a film based on the musical with Paramount Pictures.

“I’m very excited to bring ‘Mean Girls’ back to the big screen,” Fey said of the new film in a statement.

“It’s been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. I’ve spent sixteen years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly.”

The announcement of the film also revealed that the Mean Girls musical is set to come across the Atlantic and debut in London’s West End next year.

The musical’s producer Lorne Michaels said: “It has been a joy to work on Mean Girls and to watch it go from film, to musical, and now to musical film.

“I am very proud that Tina’s story and characters continue to resonate with new generations. We are all excited to continue to work with Sonia Friedman and her team as we prepare for London.”

Back in 2016, Lindsay Lohan revealed that she’d written a treatment for a Mean Girls sequel, saying she’d keep “forcing” and “pushing” for it to happen.

“I have been trying so hard to do a Mean Girls 2. It is not in my hands,” she said in an interview. “I know that [writer] Tina Fey and [producer] Lorne Michaels and all of Paramount are very busy… I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it.”