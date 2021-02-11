New Tina Turner documentary sets April UK release date

A new Tina Turner documentary, titled Tina, will be released in the UK this April.

The film has been described as “the ultimate celebration of a global superstar” and was directed by Oscar-winning directors Dan Lindsay and T.J Martin.

An official synopsis for Tina reads: “From her early career as the queen of R&B to her record-breaking sell-out arena tours of the ’80s, Tina Turner draws back the curtain to invite us into her private world in a way she has never done before.

“Revealing her inner-most struggles, and sharing some of her most personal moments, TINA is the defining and inspirational record of one of the greatest survivors in modern music.”

Check out the first image here:

Elsewhere, Tina Turner recently teamed up with Kygo on a remix of ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’, confirming her return from retirement.

The musician had previously taken to Twitter in a rare address to fans to celebrate her 80th birthday. “Yes, I’m 80,” Turner told her Twitter followers. “How did I think I would be at 80? Not like this.

“How is this?” she continued. “Well, I look great, I feel good, I’ve gone through some very serious sicknesses that I’m overcoming. So it’s like having a second chance at life.”

She concluded: “I’m happy to be an 80-year-old woman.”

Tina will be released in cinemas across UK and Ireland, and on Altitude’s website and Sky Documentaries in April.