Title for ‘Bond 25’ revealed

The film will be the last time we see Daniel Craig as 007

The official title for Bond 25 has been revealed as producers confirm the upcoming film’s release date.

The upcoming movie, which will be Daniel Craig’s last outing as the iconic British spy, will be called No Time To Die.

A tweet shared on the official 007 Twitter account confirmed both the new title and release date. The film will arrive in cinemas on April 3, 2020 in the UK and April 8 in the US.

Last month, it was reported that Christoph Waltz is set to return to the franchise as Blofeld after he was spotted on set at Pinewood Studios. The actor played the villain in 2015’s Spectre, but had said he wouldn’t appear in the next movie in the franchise.

Earlier this year, filming was halted after Craig injured his ankle during a shoot in Jamaica. The actor reportedly slipped while running and was flown to the US for extensive scans, later requiring “minor” surgery on the injury.

In a live event held in April, producer Barbara Broccoli said No Time To Die would begin with Bond not on active service and “enjoying himself” in his “spiritual home”. The cast for the film was also confirmed at the time, including Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Léa Seydoux, and Rami Malek.

Last month, it was reported that Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch would be introduced as the new 007 in Bond 25. The actor would be both the first woman and person of colour to take the role.