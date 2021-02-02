Lana Condor says she’s “very happy” with ‘To All The Boys’ ending

To All The Boys: Always and Forever star Lana Condor has said she is “very happy” with the ending of the third and final film in the series.

Condor, who plays Lara Jean Covey in the Netflix films, told Entertainment Weekly she is “so proud of [Lara Jean] for being decisive.”

“I think to see her be decisive and know what she wants is really refreshing, and I really enjoyed that aspect of her glow-up,” Condor said.

Advertisement

Check out the trailer for To All The Boys: Always and Forever here:

Reflecting on her favourite aspect of the forthcoming film, the actress explained that “everyone feels like they get their due.”

“In the first and second, it was always Lara Jean and the boys, and in this one we get to spend some more time with her friends and her sisters, which I really love to see,” she said.

“The relationship Lara Jean has with her sisters is so beautiful and something that I personally love to share, a healthy family relationship. I think that’s beautiful to see.”

Advertisement

Reviewing the second film, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, NME wrote: “This follow-up to a near-perfect romcom falls flat. Its frequent clichés soon become tiresome, and the overly-stuffed narrative jars with too many loose ends to tie up at the finale.

“Sweet moments do exist, but they’re shrouded in exhausting, shoe-horned drama.”

To All The Boys: Always and Forever will be released on Netflix worldwide on February 12.