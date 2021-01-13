Check out the trailer for ‘To All The Boys: Always and Forever’

The official trailer for To All The Boys: Always and Forever has just been released – check it out below.

The third film in the franchise, based on Jenny Han’s New York Times bestselling books, is set to be released on Netflix worldwide next month.

The synopsis for To All The Boys: Always and Forever reads: “As Lara Jean Covey prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips lead her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter will look like after graduation.”

“Senior year of high school takes center stage as Lara Jean returns from a family trip to Korea and considers her college plans — with and without Peter.”

Check out the trailer here:

Lana Condor is set to reprise her role as Lara Jean, alongside Noah Centineo as Peter Kavinsky. Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Madeleine Arthur, Sarayu Blue and John Corbett will also star.

Momona Tamada will also return, playing the younger version of Lara Jean.

Reviewing the second film, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, NME wrote: “This follow-up to a near-perfect romcom falls flat. Its frequent clichés soon become tiresome, and the overly-stuffed narrative jars with too many loose ends to tie up at the finale.

“Sweet moments do exist, but they’re shrouded in exhausting, shoe-horned drama.”

To All The Boys: Always and Forever will be released on Netflix worldwide on February 12.