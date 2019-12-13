The first images of To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, the much-awaited sequel to the Netflix rom-com To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, are finally here.

The original film, based on The New York Times bestseller by Jenny Han, told the story of high school student Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) as she had to scramble to retrieve love letters sent to old crushes, and ended up in a fake relationship with one of the letter’s recipients, Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo).

The sequel, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, begins with Lara Jean and Peter in a real relationship – but soon hits a roadblock as another old flame resurfaces, John Ambrose, played by Jordan Fisher.

The film’s central dilemma then emerges, asking whether a girl can be in love with two boys at once.

The new film will be directed by Michael Fimognari, and co-written by Sofia Alvarez and the book series’ author Jenny Han.

Both To All The Boys I Loved Before and P.S. I Still Love You made it onto the Bestsellers’ list, and find an army of fans ready to assess the screen versions. The first film received enthusastic reviews, currently holding a 97% Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Fans of the book now find themselves divided, as a glimpse at John Ambrose finally offers some competition for Centineo’s Peter Kavinsky. Not so dissimilar to Twilight‘s debate between Edward and Jacob, anticipation and debate will only increase regarding Lara Jean’s ultimate decision once the film is released.

‘To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You’ will launch globally on Netflix on 12 February 2020.