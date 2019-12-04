Trending:

News Film News

Todd Phillips gives update on potential ‘Joker’ sequel: “They’re just giving us time”

A second outing was reportedly confirmed last month before being rubbished.

Will Richards
Joaquin Phoenix Joker
Joaquin Phoenix as Joker

Joker director Todd Phillips has given a further update on a potential sequel.

Last month, it was reported that a sequel to this year’s record-breaking DC film was confirmed, before the reports were subsequently denied by Warner Bros.

Speaking on the IGN UK Podcast, the director was asked whether talks around a potential sequel had increased after the false claim of a sequel confirmation was made.

Advertisement

“Well there was [that push] even before Joker came out,” he responded. “A movie does that kind of business and became that beloved around the world – they had talked to us about it. Joaquin and I had spoken about it anyway as far back as when we were shooting the movie.

He continued: “But in all honesty we haven’t gone any further on it. Even Warner Bros. hasn’t. I think they’re just giving us time, and if we can figure it out, and if Joaquin’s down to do it, we would do it. But we haven’t gotten near that yet.”

‘Joker’ director Todd Phillips

Phillips went on to say that some fans believe that a Joker sequel shouldn’t in fact happen. “I think some people really think we shouldn’t, and I understand that as well,” he said.

“You know, you were saying that people’s reaction to it is all positive. Some of it is, ‘no, don’t ruin it with a sequel’ and I understand that too. It’s interesting.”

Advertisement

Phillips talked about a Joker sequel even before the new film was released, and has recently been discussing where a follow-up movie could go narrative-wise, telling The Los Angeles Times that a sequel would “have to have some thematic resonance”.

Joker recently became the most profitable comic book movie ever, as well as the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time.

Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Blogs

The Roots Of… Rage Against The Machine

Rob Fitzpatrick -
Rage Against The Machine have announced that they're reuniting for a slate of shows in 2020. To celebrate the return of one of rock's...
Read more
Features

The Best Albums of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here it is: the ultimate guide to the 100 essential albums of the 2010s, picked, ranked and dissected by NME experts
Read more
Features

10 Artists Who Defined The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
We celebrate the artists whose work in the 2010s changed the cultural conversation forever
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.