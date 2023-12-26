Todd Phillips shares new images from ‘Joker’ sequel

Todd Phillips has shared new images from the forthcoming sequel to his 2019 DC Comics movie, Joker.

The sequel – titled Folie à Deux – will be released on October 4, 2024, the same date as the fifth anniversary of Joker.

Phillips shared two new stills on his Instagram account yesterday (December 25). “Wishing everyone a happy holiday and a beautiful new year,” he captioned the post. “October 2024 #Joker2.”

The first photo shows Phoenix as the Joker, visible through a small window in a prison door. The second image, meanwhile, finds Lady Gaga in her role as Harley Quinn, looking at the Joker, who is wearing his infamous makeup.

Gaga previously shared a preview of herself in the iconic role in April, as filming on Joker: Folie à Deux came to a close. “That’s a wrap X Harleen,” the singer and actor wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her in a black dress and smudged black eye makeup.

The actor’s co-star Zazie Beetz spoke about the “musical elements” of the sequel in June, suggesting viewers will be “surprised” by them. Beetz will reprise her role of Sophie Dumond in the next instalment of the story.

“I think people will be surprised,” she told Variety. “I don’t think it’s going to be what they expect, around it being musical. We all sort of express musically and dancing in our lives day-to-day. I think it’s going to work really well.”

In September, Hildur Guðnadóttir – who worked as the composer of the film’s score – also teased that the sequel will feature “a lot of music”. “That’s all I can give away,” she added.