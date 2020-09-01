Tom Cruise has reportedly hired a £500,000 cruise ship for the cast and crew of Mission: Impossible 7 as to avoid any more coronavirus-related travel delays.

Production had been suspended back in February due to the ongoing pandemic, after which shooting resumed with new precautions in place in August.

The Sun reported that production would face another delay as a stuntman’s bike reportedly exploded while filming in Oxfordshire last month.

A source told The Sun that Cruise has now hired a Hurtigruten boat for the portion of the shoot taking place in Norway as he is “determined” to avoid further delays.

“They are terrified of further delays,” the source said. “Tom is determined not to see any more hold-ups. The studio believes it will keep everyone safe and get this shoot wrapped up.”

Cruise made headlines last week as he made a surprise appearance at an IMAX screening of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in London, sharing a video of the experience on his Twitter account.

“Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it.” he captioned the post, which sees the actor riding a black cab across the city before being recognised by fans as he leaves the cab and poses next to a Tenet poster.

Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/DrAY5tRg5P — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 25, 2020

Mission: Impossible 7 will star Tom Cruise alongside Rebecca Ferguson, Nicholas Hoult, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg and more, and will be directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

The film is currently due for release on February 23, 2021, with no delays yet to be announced.