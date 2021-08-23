Tom Cruise delights UK fans with visit to Birmingham curry house

Tom Cruise has delighted revellers in Birmingham after stopping by a local curry house between the filming of Mission: Impossible 7.

The actor is currently in the UK and decided to eat at Indian restaurant Asha’s in Birmingham, which confirmed that he ordered the same meal twice.

Sharing a picture of Cruise outside the restaurant with staff members yesterday (August 22), Asha’s tweeted: “It was an absolute pleasure to welcome Tom Cruise to Asha’s Birmingham yesterday evening.

Advertisement

“Tom ordered our famous Chicken Tikka Masala and enjoyed it so much that as soon as he had finished, he ordered it all over again – The greatest compliment”.

It was an absolute pleasure to welcome Tom Cruise to Asha's Birmingham yesterday evening 🌟 Tom ordered our famous Chicken Tikka Masala and enjoyed it so much that as soon as he had finished, he ordered it all over again – The greatest compliment 😋 pic.twitter.com/gemd7QJUEg — Asha's (@Ashas_UK) August 22, 2021

Fans went on to express their excitement, with one writing: “If it’s good enough for Tom Cruise, I’ll be seeing you soon. It’s good he used the door rather than coming down from the ceiling or through a window!”

Another joked: “Did he have a ‘Cocktail’ or two?”, while a third added: “Hope he had A Few Good Naan”.

It comes after Cruise wished the England team well ahead of their unfortunate loss at the Euro 2020 final last month as part of his UK trip.

Advertisement

Revealing the news beforehand, England’s Harry Kane revealed on BBC Radio 5Live: “Obviously we have had ex-players and people get in touch. We actually had Tom Cruise get in touch yesterday evening, you get everyone who loves football.

“The majority of people in the world love football, so it’s great to have all that support not just in England but across the world, so it’s been a great time for all of us. We’ve enjoyed every moment of it so we’re just looking forward to hopefully finishing the job.”

Kane added that the squad were treated to a screening of Top Gun: Maverick and that Cruise FaceTimed the team.

Manager Gareth Southgate went on to say that it was “very fortunate”, but he missed the message from the actor as he was “in a meeting watching videos of Italy at the time”.

In other news, Cruise was recently included on a list of Hollywood’s top earners, which was topped by Daniel Craig and also includes Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith, Denzel Washington, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Roberts and Sandra Bullock.