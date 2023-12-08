Tom Cruise is sending out hundreds of Christmas cakes as presents

A range of stars across the entertainment world are all receiving a special Christmas gift from Tom Cruise: a $125 coconut cake.

In what has now become an annual tradition, the Mission: Impossible star sends hundreds of the same bakery item to friends and colleagues, with a personalised hand-written note, over the festive season.

The white coconut bundt cake is only made by Doan’s Bakery in Los Angeles and in past years, stars who have been lucky enough to receive one have included Tom Hanks, Kirsten Dunst and Jimmy Fallon.

According to reports, Cruise first came across the cake in 2008 when his then-wife Katie Holmes was recommended it from her co-star Diane Keaton. SFGate report that come the holiday season, the bakery in question actually hires a member of staff specifically to handle the orders.

Check out some of the lucky recipients so far this Christmas below:

This year's Cruise cake has arrived, looking more scrumptious than ever. Thank you @TomCruise ! pic.twitter.com/xXv4z5Gf9r — Total Film (@totalfilm) December 5, 2023

A glorious day, as the mythical Tom Cruise cake – aka Top Bun, aka Caketail, aka The Crumby – arrives at Empire Towers. Thanks, Tom! 🍰 pic.twitter.com/cgj4Fude2M — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) December 7, 2023

I’m a grinch at Christmas until the Cruise Cake appears. Thanks for the highlight of the season ⁦@TomCruise⁩ pic.twitter.com/QFNtWm3Dd2 — Jane Crowther (@janevgcrowther) December 6, 2023

In other Cruise news, in November, he personally stepped in to support his agent, after she was relieved of her duties following pro-Palestinian social media posts.

She had made a number of posts on Instagram, including one that read: “What’s more heartbreaking than witnessing genocide? Witnessing the denial that genocide is happening.”

Cruise took “the rare step of going in person” to her office to show his support for her, and he made it known to CAA that he was backing her. It is reported that a group of other CAA assistants threatened to walk out over the agency’s treatment of Dakhil.

Elsewhere, Timothée Chalamet has revealed the “inspiring” advice he received from Cruise.

“After I met Tom Cruise, right after finishing the first Dune, he sent me the most wonderfully inspiring email,” Chalamet said.

Chalamet added: “He basically said, in Old Hollywood, you would be getting dance training and fight training, and nobody is going to hold you to that standard today. So it’s up to you. The email was really like a war cry.”