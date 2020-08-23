Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise has been photographed performing a daredevil stunt while shooting the latest film in the franchise.

Cruise has famously performed his own stunts in the film series, based on the popular 1966 TV show, since the first big-budget remake was released 24 years ago.

The actor, who plays Ethan Hunt in the films, was captured leaping off a motorcycle in the Oxfordshire countryside for Mission: Impossible 7 (per The Daily Mail), weeks after filming was halted due to an accident involving an exploding motorcycle.

The new stunt sequence stunt is estimated to have cost £2 million, making it one of the most expensive of its kind to be filmed in Britain.

Fans took to social media to marvel at the 58-year-old actor’s acrobatics at 160ft – see the images below.

Mission: Impossible 7 is set to star Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Ving Rhames alongside Cruise.

Earlier this month, the film’s director Christopher McQuarrie issued a statement to clarify false reports surrounding production plans to blow up an old bridge.

It was recently reported that filming for Mission: Impossible 7 would include destroying a Polish bridge that is over 100 years old.

McQuarrie says that the person behind the report “tried to have this condemned, unsafe and unusable bridge landmarked in the hopes of preventing it from ever being removed and rebuilt (which we understand would be to the detriment of the area’s economic needs). Then they reached out to us to gloat about it”.