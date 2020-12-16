Tom Cruise has hit out at crew members on the set of Mission: Impossible 7 for breaking COVID-19 guidelines.

The Sun first reported that Cruise scolded two crew members who were seen standing too close to each other in front of a computer monitor, saying: “If I see you do it again you’re fucking gone.”

The story was then confirmed to Variety by two sources close to the production.

“We are the gold standard,” Cruise can be heard saying in an audio file obtained by The Sun. “They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing.

“I’m on the phone with every fucking studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherfuckers. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”

The actor and producer criticised the crew for taking advantage of the safe environment created on set, following the multiple delays the film has encountered while shooting.

Cruise then told the crew he was “beyond your apologies” and said he was adamant that the production would not shut down again, following a number of delays over the last few months.

He added “Am I clear? Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that I have?” and told crew members that if the rules were broken again, they would be fired.

Mission: Impossible 7, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, is currently due to be released on November 19, 2021.