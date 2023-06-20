Tom Cruise promises to “fight for big theaters” at ‘Mission: Impossible’ premiere

Tom Cruise has promised to “fight for big theaters” and preserve cinema culture while at the world premiere of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1.

While at the Spanish Steps in Rome, Cruise delivered a passionate speech about films, acting and working with film director Christopher McQuarrie, per Variety. Cruise said during his speech: “There is a community that we are all part of — different cultures and ways of life, we all join together to enjoy cinema. It’s something that I grew up with, that made me and inspired me to dream and want to travel the world.”

He added: “My goal since I was little was to make movies and travel. And not just be a tourist, but work in that world and understand their culture. Through my movies, I’ve been able to have that because everyone here has allowed me to entertain them. It’s a privilege that I have never taken for granted. It’s my passion to entertain you, and I will always fight for big theaters and that kind of experience for everyone.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere in his speech, Cruise thanked and praised the upcoming film’s director Christopher McQuarrie, who he says has “had a hand in every single film I’ve made over the past 16 years”, including writing uncredited for Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. “He is my creative brother and an exceptional human being,” Cruise added.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is set to release in theatres on July 14.

Last week, The Flash director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti have confirmed that Tom Cruise called them to praise the latest DC superhero film for 15 minutes.