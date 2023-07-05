Tom Cruise says he’ll still be making ‘Mission: Impossible’ movies when he’s 80

Tom Cruise has said that he plans to still be making Mission: Impossible films when he’s 80.

The 61-year-old action star, who reprises his role as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, said he has no plans to wrap up the franchise just yet.

“Harrison Ford is a legend; I hope to be still going. I’ve got 20 years to catch up with him,” Cruise told The Sydney Morning Herald at the film’s Australian premiere, referring to the legendary actor’s role in Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny. “I hope to keep making ‘Mission: Impossible’ films until I’m his age.”

The seventh instalment in the Mission franchise, out July 10, has received numerous positive reviews, with critics praising it as an “impeccably made” action film that “does not stop entertaining”.

A less positive three-star from NME, however, said that “staggering stunts can’t make up for the nonsensical plot”.

It went on: “The problems come when Dead Reckoning tries to be too clever. Production on the film wrapped in 2021, so Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie couldn’t have known how prescient the AI themes would prove to be. Now, as ChatGPT dominates the internet and we all wait anxiously for robots to make us redundant, the film’s setup seems like a masterstroke. But it’s sadly also its downfall.”

Meanwhile, Ford recently confirmed that he has no plans to retire from acting just yet. “I don’t do well when I don’t have work. I love to work. I love to feel useful. It’s my jones. I want to be helpful,” he said.

The actor was de-aged for a 25-minute scene in the film, and has since defended criticism of the technology.

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny has so far received mixed reviews from critics, with some hailing it as delivering a “sweet blast of pure nostalgia”, while others have declared it to be a “complete waste of time”.