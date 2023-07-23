Tom Cruise says work is continuing on his movie set in space

Tom Cruise has confirmed that he is still planning to make a movie that will be filmed in space.

The pioneering movie was announced back in 2020, confirming that Cruise had teamed up with Elon Musk and NASA to film a new movie in outer space, set to be directed by Edge of Tomorrow‘s Doug Liman.

A trip to outer space to film the project was then set for 2021, but ended up being postponed.

Despite this, Cruise has insisted that work on the project continues, and that he intends to still make the film.

Asked about progress on the film at the Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One premiere, Cruise said (via Variety): “We’ve been working on it diligently and we’ll see where we go.”

NASA confirmed their involvement in the project via Twitter, where administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted: “NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station!

“We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality.”

The film, still untitled, was pitched to Universal via an “exuberant Zoom call” with Cruise, Liman, Christopher McQuarrie and PJ van Sandwijk.

Liman is in the process of writing the film’s script, and the budget is estimated to be around $200 million. McQuarrie, who is the writer/director on the Mission: Impossible films, will act as story advisor and producer, alongside Cruise, Liman and van Sandwijk as producers.

Elsewhere, Cruise has said that he plans to still be making Mission: Impossible films when he’s 80.