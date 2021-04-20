Tom Cruise has been spotted shooting scenes for the upcoming Mission: Impossible film in Yorkshire today (April 20).

The actor stunned locals in a small Yorkshire village after he arrived by helicopter in Levisham, near Pickering, where he was spotted filming scenes at a local vintage railway station.

According to the BBC, Cruise was later spotted climbing on top of a train carriage for a daring stunt scene.

Photos from the set show Cruise alongside co-star Hayley Atwell and dozens of crew members. You can see some of the pictures below:

🤩 TOM CRUISE IN NORTH YORKSHIRE! 🤩 We heard he was in the region, we sent @RBullockITV and of course she managed to track him down! It's thought he's been filming the new Mission Impossible in #Pickering 📽️ See the full action-packed piece on tonight's programme from 6pm! pic.twitter.com/DQZDeiv4BR — ITV News Tyne Tees (@itvtynetees) April 20, 2021

Production meeting for @itvcalendar “So we’ve got #TomCruise on the show” says @markwittyitv “Yeah like he’s jumping on top of a train in North Yorkshire I suppose” says I. YES THAT’S RIGHT 😳😳😳 See you at six with @sallysimpsonitv #TomCruise and me! #MissionImpossible7 pic.twitter.com/aA54XgHlrV — Duncan Wood (@duncanwooditv) April 20, 2021

Tom Cruise has begun filming for the latest installment from the Mission Impossible saga – in North Yorkshire! The Hollywood star landed in a helicopter near Pickering to shoot scenes for the film which is due to be released in 2022. pic.twitter.com/hbKWnqgJOZ — TFM News (@TFMRadioNews) April 20, 2021

Last week (April 16), Cruise opened up about a daredevil motorcycle stunt he completes in the upcoming new Mission: Impossible film.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, Cruise discussed the logistics behind filming a scene in which he revealed he rides a motorcycle off an enormous ramp which overlooks a cliff.

Last year, footage emerged of the ramp in Norway as filming on the seventh instalment of the series got back underway following delays caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking on the show, Cruise confirmed the stunt saying: “I ride a motorcycle off that ramp.”

He went on to reveal that he spent five weeks in Norway filming the stunt. “I did this particular one eight times, I did it six in one day and two the other day and we spent a good year prepping this thing and figuring [it out]…I’ve wanted to do it since I was a little kid,” he said.

“The first time I did it [was] pretty nerve-wracking, we didn’t know what was going to happen. No matter how much you train or what you do…there’s so many things…that were challenging. It is exhilarating attempting to do it.”

The next Mission: Impossible film, which was slated for a November 2021 release, will now open on May 27 2022 following delays caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.