Tom Cruise to resume filming ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ at new UK studios

Filming for Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 7 is set to resume filming at a new UK studios.

Before a planned Christmas break, the film was being shot at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden. Now, it will wrap up filming at the Longcross location in Surrey.

As Variety report, Cruise has returned to the UK following the festive break and will resume filming under strict Covid-19 protocols at Longcross.

The news comes after a rant by Cruise directed at crew members who he believed weren’t following coronavirus safety producers properly, was leaked.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Cruise scolded two crew members who were seen standing too close to each other in front of a computer monitor, saying: “If I see you do it again you’re fucking gone.”

“We are the gold standard,” Cruise can be heard saying in an audio file obtained by The Sun. “They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing.

“I’m on the phone with every fucking studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherfuckers. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”

Five crew members have reportedly quit Mission: Impossible 7 following Cruise’s rant, while George Clooney has responded to Cruise’s outburst, saying he understands why the actor-producer did it.

“You’re in a position of power. It’s tricky, you do have a responsibility for everyone and he’s absolutely right about that,” Clooney told Howard Stern.

“If the production goes down a lot of people lose their jobs. People have to understand that and be responsible. It’s just not my style to take everybody to task that way.”