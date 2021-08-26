James Corden has said that Tom Cruise wanted to land his helicopter in the talk show host’s garden during a film shoot.

Cruise has been working on Mission: Impossible 7, and recently sent a text to Corden trying to call in the favour.

“This summer, me and Tom Cruise were texting about meeting up in London,” Corden said on a recent episode of his ongoing series The Late Late Show.

“He sent me a text saying, ‘Whereabouts are you staying?’” Corden continued. And I said, ‘I’m staying in St. Johns Wood,’ which is pretty central in London. He said, ‘Cool, can I land my helicopter there?’ And I just presumed he was joking.”

However, Cruise persisted. “We are going to make that happen. Can I land my heli in your yard? T.”

When Corden replied with a series of laughing emojis, Cruise responded: “Does this mean no?”

While relaying the exchange, Corden revealed his phone to the camera, which showed his messages between Cruise.

Their conversation happened around the time that Cruise surprised a family in Warwickshire by landing via helicopter in their back garden.

Alison Webb and her partner were told an unnamed “VIP who was running late” needed to land, only for Cruise to emerge from the helicopter because Coventry Airport had temporarily closed.

Cruise posed for photos with the family and even offered their kids a ride in the helicopter while he attended a meeting.

“It turned out to be an incredible day,” Webb told BBC News. “It was surreal, I still now can’t believe it happened.”

Cruise also recently popped up at an Indian restaurant called Asha’s in Birmingham while shooting the film, where he ordered Chicken Tikka Masala twice.

Mission: Impossible 7 will be released on May 27, 2022.