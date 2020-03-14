News Film News

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson want your quarantine playlist suggestions

The couple are currently in isolation after contracting COVID-19

Tom Skinner
Tom Hanks Rita Wilson
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. CREDIT: Getty

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are calling on fans to contribute to a quarantine playlist as they continue to self-isolate after testing positive for coronavirus.

Hanks made an announcement on the positive tests earlier this week, writing on Instagram from a hospital in Queensland, Australia, where contracted the virus. Offering an update yesterday (March 13), he explained that he and Wilson were currently “in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else”.

Hoping to pass the time, Rita Wilson has now said that she’s putting together a quarantine Spotify playlist – and wants fans’ song suggestions.

Advertisement

“Hi guys! I want to make a Spotify playlist for people self quarantining. Something that might relate to isolation, perhaps?” she wrote on Twitter. “Can you send some song ideas that I can add?”

Wilson went on to also request a title for the playlist, while offering up her own suggestion “Quarantine Choruses”. “This is what one does in quarantine. U think of stuff like this,” she added.

Naturally, the replies came in thick and fast – ranging from The Police‘s ‘Don’t Stand So Close To Me’ to Tiffany’s ‘I Think We’re Alone Now.

See a selection of suggestions below.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Tom Hanks thanked “everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us” as he updated fans on the situation.

“We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else,” the actor wrote. “There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time.

“There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.