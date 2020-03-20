Tom Hanks and wife Rita are “feeling better every day” following coronavirus diagnosis

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are “feeling better every day” following their coronavirus diagnosis, Hanks’ sister says.

Sandra Hanks Benoiton said the pair are still feeling “not great” after they were discharged from a hospital in the Australian state of Queensland.

Read more: All the films and TV shows suspended due to coronavirus

Talking to People, Sandra said: “Tom and Rita are doing very well and continue to recover. Their recovery is very much on course for healthy adults with this virus. They are feeling better each day.”

Advertisement

Last week, Hanks revealed that he and his wife had tested positive for Covid-19 while in Australia, where Hanks was working on his new film, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic.

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,” Hanks wrote at the time, announcing the diagnosis. “Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

Since their diagnosis, the pair have been discharged from hospital and are now self-isolating in Australia. Hanks and Wilson recently responded to Australian singer-songwriter Amy Shark’s offer of a home to stay in while they self-isolate.

The pair have also called on fans to contribute to a quarantine playlist the two are creating. “Hi guys! I want to make a Spotify playlist for people self quarantining. Something that might relate to isolation, perhaps?” Wilson wrote on Twitter. “Can you send some song ideas that I can add?”

Elsewhere, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse voice actor Jake Johnson has been sending messages of support as Peter Parker to children who are self-isolating during the pandemic.