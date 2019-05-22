Tom Hanks was denied beer at Stagecoach Festival

The actor said he was turned away from four bars

Tom Hanks was refused beer during a recent trip to Stagecoach Festival, the actor has claimed.

The star attended the country music festival, which takes place in Indio, California, last month to support his wife Rita Wilson, who was performing at the event.

“I wanted to have beer, I wanted to have a nice, tasty bucket of suds,” he explained during an appearance on Ellen. “I went to ‘the place where you get the beer from’ and there were four ladies were serving up.

“I stood up and said, ‘Serve me a draw!’” he continued. “And they said, ‘We can’t. Your ID has not been verified.” The 62-year-old actor said he explained to the bar staff that he was confused about why they wouldn’t serve him, pointing out they couldn’t think he was underage.

Hanks said the bartenders told him he had to go to another stand to get his ID verified first before he could be served. “It was ridiculous,” he said. “But I must give credit to these ladies, they did not crave. I was offering them tickets to stuff – ‘You will come to the Toy Story premiere with me, just go like that with a red Solo cup underneath and let me walk away with a beer.’”

Questioned by host Ellen DeGeneres over whether he argued with them, the star replied: “Oh, I argued with them for 20 minutes! I said, ‘Honestly, do you not have eyes? Explain this to me, I don’t understand! My wife’s performing in that tent in 15 minutes.’” The bar staff eventually called their manager, who found it “hilarious” but also refused to serve Hanks.

Eventually, someone came to give Hanks a wristband that would allow him to buy alcohol on site, and he got his chance to “chug me a brewski.” You can watch the full interview above now.

The actor will appear in Toy Story 4 later this year. In January, he shared a backstage photo from the movie after he finished recording the lines for his character, Woody.