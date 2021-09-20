Tom Hanks finds a canine best friend in ‘Finch’ trailer

Tom Hanks embarks on a major journey to find a new home for his dog and his newly created robot in Finch – check out the trailer below.

The film, directed by Miguel Sapochnik, sees Hanks star as the titular adventurer trying to find safety for his unlikely family.

An official synopsis for Finch reads: “Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear.

“He creates a robot to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive.”

Check out the new trailer here:

Meanwhile, Tom Hanks recently joined the cast of Wes Anderson’s new movie.

Hanks’ appearance in the upcoming new movie will mark his first collaboration with the director. No details on his role have been confirmed at present, although sources have told The Hollywood Reporter that his part could be “small and cameo-like in nature”.

While details of the film, including plot and title, are under wraps for now, some other casting news has emerged of late. It was recently confirmed that Bill Murray would work with Anderson once again on the film, as well as Tilda Swinton and Adrien Brody.

Finch will be released globally on November 5 on Apple TV+.