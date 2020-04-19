Tom Hanks has shared further details on the coronavirus symptoms he and his wife Rita Wilson experienced.

Hanks and Wilson were two of the first celebrities to reveal a diagnosis for Covid-19, which they picked up while they were in Australia.

Last weekend, Hanks discussed his diagnosis and subsequent recovery while delivering a Saturday Night Live monologue. It was his first public appearance since his diagnosis.

Now, Hanks has appeared on The National Defense Radio Show where he talked about the differing symptoms he and Wilson experienced with the virus.

“Rita went through a tougher time than I did,” Hanks told the show’s host Randy Miller. “She had a much higher fever. She had lost her sense of taste and sense of smell.

“I had some bad body aches and was very fatigued, and that’s how the COVID-19 went through us,” he added.

“It was relatively early in Australia’s response to the coronavirus, and they wanted us to not give it to anyone else,” he recalled. “That’s why we were in lockdown.”

The actor added that he tried to do 30-minute bursts of exercise to stay active while in quarantine but was “wiped out after 12 minutes”.

Hanks and Wilson were in Australia for pre-production of the as-yet-untitled Elvis Presley biopic from Warner Bros when they discovered they had tested positive for COVID-19. After updating fans on their status while in lockdown, saying that they “felt better,” the couple have since recovered and are back home in Los Angeles.