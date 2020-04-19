News Film News

Tom Hanks has detailed the coronavirus symptoms he and his wife experienced

Rita Wilson experienced vastly different symptoms from her husband

Will Richards
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Tom Hanks has shared further details on the coronavirus symptoms he and his wife Rita Wilson experienced.

Hanks and Wilson were two of the first celebrities to reveal a diagnosis for Covid-19, which they picked up while they were in Australia.

Last weekend, Hanks discussed his diagnosis and subsequent recovery while delivering a Saturday Night Live monologue. It was his first public appearance since his diagnosis.

Now, Hanks has appeared on The National Defense Radio Show where he talked about the differing symptoms he and Wilson experienced with the virus.

“Rita went through a tougher time than I did,” Hanks told the show’s host Randy Miller. “She had a much higher fever. She had lost her sense of taste and sense of smell.

“I had some bad body aches and was very fatigued, and that’s how the COVID-19 went through us,” he added.

Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson arrive at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

“It was relatively early in Australia’s response to the coronavirus, and they wanted us to not give it to anyone else,” he recalled. “That’s why we were in lockdown.”

The actor added that he tried to do 30-minute bursts of exercise to stay active while in quarantine but was “wiped out after 12 minutes”.

Hanks and Wilson were in Australia for pre-production of the as-yet-untitled Elvis Presley biopic from Warner Bros when they discovered they had tested positive for COVID-19. After updating fans on their status while in lockdown, saying that they “felt better,” the couple have since recovered and are back home in Los Angeles.

