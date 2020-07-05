Tom Hanks hopes to return to Australia to film Elvis Presley biopic

Tom Hanks is hoping to return to Australia by the end of this year to continue filming the forthcoming, currently-untitled, Elvis Presley biopic.

As the Sydney Morning Herald reports, Hanks said the production team is tentatively looking at “making this movie in October”, but that date is still up the air.

“There is certainly a plan and a desire from the studio’s perspective and from everybody else involved in the movie to figure out a way to make it happen,” Hanks said in a Zoom call.

Advertisement

“There are dates on the calendar that say maybe we will be making this movie in October, but all of that stuff is a ‘maybe’ as questions about quarantine and temperatures and sterilising soundstages and all of that go on.”

Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for COVID-19 back in March, after which the production came to a halt. The couple made a full recovery and flew back to the US the same month.

Read more: Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson post update after testing positive for coronavirus in Australia

Last month, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she and director Baz Luhrmann had been in talks over restarting the production, which was underway at Village Roadshow Studios on the Gold Coast.

“We want to ensure that this can happen as soon as possible while making sure that the cast and crew can operate safely,” Palaszcuk said.

However, the production may have to go on without Hanks, as Australian officials have indicated the country’s borders will be closed to overseas arrivals for the remainder of the year.

Advertisement

“I do sadly think that in terms of open tourist-related travel in or out of Australia, that remains quite some distance off,” Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said last month.